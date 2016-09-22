FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fresenius wins injunction barring generic thyroid hormone injection
September 22, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Fresenius wins injunction barring generic thyroid hormone injection

Brendan Pierson

A federal judge has barred generic drug maker Fera Pharmaceuticals LLC from selling a generic version of Fresenius Kabi's injectable thyroid hormone levothyroxine, finding that Fresenius was likely to win a patent lawsuit against Fera.

In the same order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark, New Jersey nonetheless declined to dismiss counterclaims filed by Fera accusing Fresenius of inequitable conduct in obtaining a patent on its drug.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2co7uqK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
