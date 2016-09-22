Fresenius wins injunction barring generic thyroid hormone injection

A federal judge has barred generic drug maker Fera Pharmaceuticals LLC from selling a generic version of Fresenius Kabi's injectable thyroid hormone levothyroxine, finding that Fresenius was likely to win a patent lawsuit against Fera.

In the same order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in Newark, New Jersey nonetheless declined to dismiss counterclaims filed by Fera accusing Fresenius of inequitable conduct in obtaining a patent on its drug.

