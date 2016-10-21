FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
FTC rebuked for seeking new venues in Opana, Lidoderm antitrust case
October 21, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 10 months ago

FTC rebuked for seeking new venues in Opana, Lidoderm antitrust case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Philadelphia has rebuked the Federal Trade Commission for seeking to have two newly severed sets of claims in a lawsuit accusing Endo International PLC of paying generic drugmakers not to compete transferred to Illinois and California.

U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond ruled Thursday that the two sets of claims, which involve different generic drugmakers and different drugs, should proceed separately in the interest of efficiency, but would remain in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eBQP4D

