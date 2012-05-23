Most radiation doses from Fukushima within norms - WHO

GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Radiation doses received after the Fukushima nuclear accident last year were below international reference levels in all but two locations in Japan and below the level seen as “very small” in neighbouring countries, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The preliminary report by independent experts found that, using conservative assumptions, people in two locations of relatively high exposure in Fukushima prefecture may have received a dose of 10-50 millisieverts (mSv) in the year after the accident at the power station operated by TEPCO.

In the rest of Fukushima prefecture the effective dose was estimated to be within a dose band of 1-10 mSv, while effective doses in most of Japan were estimated to be 0.1-1 mSv and in the rest of the world doses were below 0.01 mSv and usually far below that level.