Galena Biopharma reaches $7.5 million accord in U.S. opioid probe

Galena Biopharma Inc has disclosed that it has tentatively agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into its marketing and promotional practices for an opioid-based pain medication.

The potential deal, disclosed by the San Ramon, California-based biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, would resolve an investigation related to its drug Abstral as U.S. authorities seek to combat a national opioid abuse epidemic.

