3 months ago
Galena Biopharma reaches $7.5 million accord in U.S. opioid probe
May 11, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 3 months ago

Galena Biopharma reaches $7.5 million accord in U.S. opioid probe

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Galena Biopharma Inc has disclosed that it has tentatively agreed to pay $7.5 million to resolve a U.S. Justice Department investigation into its marketing and promotional practices for an opioid-based pain medication.

The potential deal, disclosed by the San Ramon, California-based biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, would resolve an investigation related to its drug Abstral as U.S. authorities seek to combat a national opioid abuse epidemic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pEbhaQ

