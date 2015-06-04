FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CMS should do more to fight Medicaid fraud, Congress told
June 4, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

CMS should do more to fight Medicaid fraud, Congress told

Brendan Pierson

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. body that controls Medicare and Medicaid should do more to prevent fraud by providers and patients, a government auditing agency told Congress.

The Government and Accountability Office said on Tuesday in written testimony submitted to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations that it had uncovered significant fraud in a study it wrapped up last month.

The GAO recommended that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provide new guidance to states about screening Medicaid beneficiaries more thoroughly, and give them full access to the federal government’s records on Medicaid providers.

CMS’ parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, has concurred with the recommendations, according to the GAO report.

The study looked at Medicaid payment data from the year 2011 in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New Jersey, and found that about 8,600 Medicaid beneficiaries received payments in two or more of the four states that year, in violation of federal law, totaling at least $18.3 million. It also discovered Medicaid payouts to about 200 deceased beneficiaries, totaling about $9.6 million.

The GAO found that about 50 healthcare providers had billed Medicaid even though they had been excluded from the program for reasons including patient abuse and fraud, but those bills only amounted to about $60,000.

The agency said that CMS had taken steps since 2011 to crack down on fraud but that there were still gaps.

For example, it noted that while CMS started requiring states to check Medicaid beneficiaries against an electronic database maintained by the federal government, they did not have to do so more than once a year, allowing fraud to slip through.

It also noted that since 2013, CMS has required states to screen healthcare providers for eligibility but has not given them full access to the federal government’s own electronic records on providers.

CMS did not immediately return a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
