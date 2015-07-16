FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GAO undercover study hints at flaws in U.S. health marketplace
July 16, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

GAO undercover study hints at flaws in U.S. health marketplace

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. watchdog’s investigation has shown that some people applying for health insurance subsidies through the federal health insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act may be able to get it even though they do not qualify.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in written testimony submitted to the Senate Committee on Finance on Thursday that it had obtained subsidies for seven fictitious applicants in 2014 despite incomplete or inconsistent information in the applications.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TFHyHH

