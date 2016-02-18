FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Excluding transport from Medicaid affects poorest patients - report
February 18, 2016 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

Excluding transport from Medicaid affects poorest patients - report

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

States that expand their Medicaid programs without covering non-emergency transportation for new enrollees could disadvantage the poorest patients, according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

The report, released Tuesday, looked at Indiana and Iowa, which have already expanded Medicaid without providing non-emergency transportation, and Arizona, which has sought permission from the Department of Health and Human Services to do so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20F4QiF

