4 months ago
Genentech beats whistleblower lawsuit claiming data suppression
May 1, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 4 months ago

Genentech beats whistleblower lawsuit claiming data suppression

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Genentech of suppressing data that might have discouraged doctors from certifying that its cancer drug Avastin was reasonable and necessary for at-risk Medicare patients.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled that former Genentech executive Gerasimos Petratos had failed to establish under the False Claims Act that the alleged conduct was material to causing the federal government to pay money.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oQUUvs

