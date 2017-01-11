FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Illumina, Qiagen to square off over GeneReader ban
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

Illumina, Qiagen to square off over GeneReader ban

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Diagnostic technology company Qiagen NV will try to persuade the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday to throw out an injunction barring the sale of its year-old GeneReader, the company's entry into the rapidly growing gene-sequencing market.

Thursday's argument marks the latest battle in an ongoing dispute between Qiagen and rival Illumina Inc over patent rights to "next generation sequencing" technology, which hit the market in the 2000s and can sequence DNA much faster than earlier technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2juINgo

