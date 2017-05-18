FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
States fight against moving generic drug price-fixing case into MDL
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 18, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 months ago

States fight against moving generic drug price-fixing case into MDL

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Forty state attorneys general are fighting an effort to merge their Connecticut lawsuit accusing six drug companies of conspiring to raise two generic drugs' prices with several class actions into a federal multidistrict litigation in Philadelphia.

In papers filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the attorneys general argued their case against companies Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was inappropriate for consolidation. Other defendants include Mayne Pharma Group Ltd, Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Citron Pharma LLC.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rjsLgS

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.