States fight against moving generic drug price-fixing case into MDL

Forty state attorneys general are fighting an effort to merge their Connecticut lawsuit accusing six drug companies of conspiring to raise two generic drugs' prices with several class actions into a federal multidistrict litigation in Philadelphia.

In papers filed on Tuesday with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the attorneys general argued their case against companies Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was inappropriate for consolidation. Other defendants include Mayne Pharma Group Ltd, Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Citron Pharma LLC.

