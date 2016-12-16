Delaware court lacks jurisdiction over Ancestry.com DNA test supplier - judge

A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed a patent infringement lawsuit brought by DNA test component maker DNA Genotek Inc against rival Spectrum DNA, which makes devices for the popular service Ancestry.com, finding Spectrum did not have specific ties to Delaware.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson comes the day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case over where patent lawsuits can be filed. Some districts, including Delaware, have drawn a disproportionate share of patent lawsuits, raising concerns about forum shopping.

