FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Delaware court lacks jurisdiction over Ancestry.com DNA test supplier - judge
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 16, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 8 months ago

Delaware court lacks jurisdiction over Ancestry.com DNA test supplier - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed a patent infringement lawsuit brought by DNA test component maker DNA Genotek Inc against rival Spectrum DNA, which makes devices for the popular service Ancestry.com, finding Spectrum did not have specific ties to Delaware.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson comes the day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case over where patent lawsuits can be filed. Some districts, including Delaware, have drawn a disproportionate share of patent lawsuits, raising concerns about forum shopping.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hNWslY

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.