Federal Circuit refuses to revive Genzyme patents on muscle disease treatment
June 15, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Federal Circuit refuses to revive Genzyme patents on muscle disease treatment

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld a decision by a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office board invalidating two of Sanofi subsidiary Genzyme Corp’s patents related to its drug Lumizyme, which treats Pompe disease, a rare muscle condition.

The decision, handed down Tuesday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, is a victory for Genzyme’s rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, which petitioned the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board to overturn the patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UjhpPV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
