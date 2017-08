A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider its decision that two Genzyme Corp patents related to the company's drug Lumizyme, which treats Pompe disease, a rare muscle condition, are invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday denied Genzyme's motion for reconsideration of its June decision, either by the three-judge panel that heard case or by the entire court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d6mAUb