(Reuters) - A District of Columbia judge has ordered the federal government to return $90 million in Medicaid funds that it was mistakenly paid by Georgia because of an accounting error.

U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler on Monday found that even though Georgia’s claim was technically barred by the statute of limitations, concerns of fairness to the state’s poorer residents were more important.

