Judge cuts Georgia's $90 mln award in Medicaid case

(Reuters) - A federal judge who ordered the government to return $90 million in Medicaid funds it was mistakenly credited by Georgia’s health department has reduced the figure to $75 million, finding that the remainder of the claim was time-barred.

U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler of the District of Columbia ruled on Monday that Georgia could collect only the money it had actually paid to the federal government. The remaining $15 million was federal funding that Georgia would otherwise have received, but instead used to offset the $90 million credit.

