Georgia surgical center challenges 'certificate of need' law
July 1, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Georgia surgical center challenges 'certificate of need' law

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A surgical center for women near Atlanta has filed a lawsuit challenging a Georgia law that requires the state to issue a “certificate of need” for the creation or expansion of a medical facility.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in a state court in Atlanta by Georgia Advanced Surgery Center for Women, or GASC, claims that the law is an unconstitutional restraint on competition. GASC is represented by the Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based libertarian group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HvAvx2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
