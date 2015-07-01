Georgia surgical center challenges 'certificate of need' law

(Reuters) - A surgical center for women near Atlanta has filed a lawsuit challenging a Georgia law that requires the state to issue a “certificate of need” for the creation or expansion of a medical facility.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in a state court in Atlanta by Georgia Advanced Surgery Center for Women, or GASC, claims that the law is an unconstitutional restraint on competition. GASC is represented by the Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based libertarian group.

