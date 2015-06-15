FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead gets whistleblower case over AIDS drug tossed
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Gilead gets whistleblower case over AIDS drug tossed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc of distributing HIV/AIDS drugs for about three years after switching manufacturers without government approval.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said on Friday that while Gilead was required to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration to switch manufacturers, failing to do so did not give rise to a whistleblower claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MXwbaE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.