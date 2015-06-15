Gilead gets whistleblower case over AIDS drug tossed

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc of distributing HIV/AIDS drugs for about three years after switching manufacturers without government approval.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said on Friday that while Gilead was required to get approval from the Food and Drug Administration to switch manufacturers, failing to do so did not give rise to a whistleblower claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MXwbaE