AIDS Healthcare Foundation lawsuit over Gilead AIDS drugs dismissed

A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the non-profit AIDS Healthcare Foundation challenging Gilead Sciences' patents on AIDS drugs and accusing it of suppressing competition.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said in an opinion Wednesday that, while he was bound to dismiss the case by appellate precedent, he would not have dismissed the patent challenge if he were "writing on a clean slate."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29sCGFS