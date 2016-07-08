FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
AIDS Healthcare Foundation lawsuit over Gilead AIDS drugs dismissed
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 8, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

AIDS Healthcare Foundation lawsuit over Gilead AIDS drugs dismissed

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the non-profit AIDS Healthcare Foundation challenging Gilead Sciences' patents on AIDS drugs and accusing it of suppressing competition.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco said in an opinion Wednesday that, while he was bound to dismiss the case by appellate precedent, he would not have dismissed the patent challenge if he were "writing on a clean slate."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29sCGFS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.