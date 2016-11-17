Gilead loses bid to invalidate two Merck hepatitis C patents ahead of trial

Gilead Sciences Inc has lost a bid to invalidate two Merck & Co patents on hepatitis C treatments, which Merck claims are infringed by Gilead's blockbuster Harvoni and Sovaldi.

U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware ruled on Wednesday that Gilead will have to make its argument against the patents' validity at a trial set to start next month, rejecting its argument that they are too indefinite to be put into practice.

