The U.S. government will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals next week to overturn a lower court's finding that a drug company switching suppliers without government approval could not give rise to a whistleblower fraud claim.

The court is set to hear an appeal by two whistleblowers accusing drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc of distributing HIV drugs for about three years after switching manufacturers without government approval, and billing government insurance programs for them.

