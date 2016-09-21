Colorado sued over Medicaid coverage for pricey hepatitis C drugs

Colorado is facing a proposed class action challenging the state Medicaid program's policy of restricting expensive hepatitis C drugs like Gilead Sciences' Harvoni, which can cost $1,125 per pill, to patients with advanced liver damage.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, claims the state violated the federal Medicaid law's requirement that it cover medically necessary treatment, and its requirement that it offer the same level of coverage to all beneficiaries.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cYWzIw