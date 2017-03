Gilead Sciences Inc has asked a federal judge to overturn a record $2.54 billion jury verdict in a patent infringement lawsuit by rival Merck & Co Inc over Gilead's blockbuster hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni.

In a motion filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Gilead said the patent asserted by Merck was invalid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lfPinJ