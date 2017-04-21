FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Novartis to defend Gilenya patent rights against generic challengers
April 21, 2017 / 10:28 PM / 4 months ago

Novartis to defend Gilenya patent rights against generic challengers

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG will go to court on Monday to defend its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya against would-be generic competitors.

A bench trial is scheduled to begin in a patent infringement case Novartis has brought against generic drugmakers Apotex Inc, HEC Pharm Co and Ezra Ventures, all of which have sought approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make generic versions of the drug.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p50old

