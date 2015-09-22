Transcend Medical defeats glaucoma treatment patent lawsuit

(Reuters) - California-based medical device company Transcend Medical Inc’s flagship glaucoma treatment product does not infringe patents belonging to rival Glaukos Corp, a Delaware federal judge ruled Friday.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg also allowed Transcend’s allegations that Glaukos obtained its patents through inequitable conduct to go forward, denying Glaukos’ motion for summary judgment. A trial on those claims is set for Nov. 2.

