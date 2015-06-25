Lawsuit challenges Novartis-Sun settlement in generic Gleevec case

(Reuters) - A settlement delaying the debut of a generic version of an expensive leukemia-fighting drug for seven months has been called anticompetitive and unenforceable in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.

The plaintiffs, two group-health benefit plans seeking class action status, accuse Novartis AG of violating antitrust laws by engaging in a “pay for delay” scheme designed to extend its monopoly on Gleevec, a brand-name drug for chronic myeloid leukemia.

