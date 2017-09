(Reuters) - A New York man suffering from celiac disease, which affects about 3 million Americans, has sued the FDA to try to get gluten removed from prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in District of Columbia, Michael Weber asked a judge to order the Food and Drug Administration to act within 30 days.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FHVmvR