3 months ago
Consumer, health groups sue FDA over food additive rule
#Westlaw News
May 23, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 months ago

Consumer, health groups sue FDA over food additive rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Several consumer and health groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule they say will allow manufacturers to secretly decide what chemical additives are added to processed foods.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday, the Center for Food Safety and four other groups contended that the FDA has illegally delegated its authority to ensure food safety of food and chemical manufacturers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qMCues

