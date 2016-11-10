RICO lawsuit over drugs from shuttered GSK facility gets green light

A lawsuit by 41 health insurance companies accusing pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline LLC of defrauding them by selling drugs that were not made according to federal safety standards can go forward, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Juan Sanchez in Philadelphia ruled Wednesday that the insurers, which include Aetna Inc, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and various affiliates, had made a case under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by claiming they would not have paid for the drugs if they knew about the safety problems.

