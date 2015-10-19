7th Circuit denies injunction in mental health center closing fight

Guardians of developmentally disabled adults currently housed in an institution cannot stop the state from assessing whether the residents would be better off in community-based care, a unanimous panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided Thursday in an opinion written by Circuit Judge Richard Posner.

The guardians, represented by Judith Sherwin of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, sought to enjoin the state of Illinois from conducting the assessments or taking any other steps to transfer their wards to smaller facilities like group homes while they sue to block the planned closing of the Warren G. Murray Developmental Center in Centralia, Illinois, currently home to about 200 residents.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZQthfy