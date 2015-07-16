FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresh off $7 mln win in Medicaid case, Hawaii launches lawsuit
July 16, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

Fresh off $7 mln win in Medicaid case, Hawaii launches lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A week after winning a $7 million order against Liberty Dialysis for Medicaid overpayments, the state of Hawaii has filed a False Claims Act lawsuit against the company for $20 million more.

On July 10 a hearing officer in the Administrative Appeals Office of Hawaii’s Department of Human Services ordered Liberty to repay $7.03 million for overpayments it received between 2006 and 2010. Liberty initiated the administrative proceeding in 2013 to challenge the state’s assessment of the amount.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LnOZRc

