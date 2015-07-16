Fresh off $7 mln win in Medicaid case, Hawaii launches lawsuit

(Reuters) - A week after winning a $7 million order against Liberty Dialysis for Medicaid overpayments, the state of Hawaii has filed a False Claims Act lawsuit against the company for $20 million more.

On July 10 a hearing officer in the Administrative Appeals Office of Hawaii’s Department of Human Services ordered Liberty to repay $7.03 million for overpayments it received between 2006 and 2010. Liberty initiated the administrative proceeding in 2013 to challenge the state’s assessment of the amount.

