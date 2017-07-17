FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaiian judge dismisses medical aid-in-dying lawsuit
July 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / in an hour

Hawaiian judge dismisses medical aid-in-dying lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Hawaiian state court judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought a court order declaring that the state's murder and manslaughter laws do not apply to physicians who offer lethal medications to terminally ill patients.

First Circuit Court of Hawaii Judge Keith Hiraoka in Oahu on Friday ruled against a Hawaiian man suffering from terminal cancer and a doctor who was willing to prescribe him a drug that he could self-administer to end his life.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u3kWfR

