11th Circuit revives overcharge class action against Florida hospitals

A federal appeals court has revived a class action alleging that three Florida hospitals owned by HCA Holdings Inc, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital operator, overcharged motor vehicle accident victims for emergency radiological services.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a lower court judge was wrong to strike the class allegations from the lawsuit on the grounds that individual questions predominated over collective ones.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/245kVFh