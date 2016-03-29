FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. right to disallow employee bonuses charged to Head Start program -judge
March 29, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

U.S. right to disallow employee bonuses charged to Head Start program -judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services properly disallowed $1.3 million in employee bonuses a Texas non-profit tried to charge to the government, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of the District of Columbia ruled Monday that HHS had not acted arbitrarily or capriciously when it found that Texas Neighborhood Services failed to meet federal cost guidelines in charging employee incentive awards to HHS’s Head Start program.

