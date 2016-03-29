U.S. right to disallow employee bonuses charged to Head Start program -judge

(Reuters) -

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services properly disallowed $1.3 million in employee bonuses a Texas non-profit tried to charge to the government, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of the District of Columbia ruled Monday that HHS had not acted arbitrarily or capriciously when it found that Texas Neighborhood Services failed to meet federal cost guidelines in charging employee incentive awards to HHS’s Head Start program.

