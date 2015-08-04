Hospitals lose bid to dismiss Medicaid overpayment lawsuit

(Reuters) - A group of hospitals in New York has lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by state and federal prosecutors claiming the hospitals knowingly concealed $1 million in overpayments from Medicaid that resulted from a software glitch.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Monday that the hospitals’ interpretation of the federal false claims law, which would have let them off the hook because the hospital employee who first pointed out the glitch did not know the exact number or amount of overpayments at the time, was “absurd.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T0SDAX