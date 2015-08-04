FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hospitals lose bid to dismiss Medicaid overpayment lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2015 / 8:38 PM / 2 years ago

Hospitals lose bid to dismiss Medicaid overpayment lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A group of hospitals in New York has lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by state and federal prosecutors claiming the hospitals knowingly concealed $1 million in overpayments from Medicaid that resulted from a software glitch.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Monday that the hospitals’ interpretation of the federal false claims law, which would have let them off the hook because the hospital employee who first pointed out the glitch did not know the exact number or amount of overpayments at the time, was “absurd.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T0SDAX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.