Boston Scientific stent succeeds in study aimed at U.S. approval

CHICAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp’s next generation Synergy heart stent succeeded in a pivotal study that will be used to seek U.S. and Japanese approval of the device, according to data presented at the American Heart Association meeting in Chicago on Wednesday.

The ultra thin Synergy drug eluting stent, featuring a bioabsorbable polymer coating that dissolves once the drug has been fully delivered after about three months, proved comparable to the company’s widely used Promus Element Plus stent in key measures, achieving the main goal of the non-inferiority trial.

Stents are tiny mesh tubes used to prop open diseased arteries that have been cleared of blockages. The drug coating delivered via the polymer helps prevent blood clots forming.

In the 1,684-patient Evolve II study, the rate of target lesion failure, a combination of cardiac death, heart attack related to the treated blood vessel or need for repeat procedures, was 6.7 percent for Synergy versus 6.5 percent for Promus after 12 months, which was deemed highly statistically significant for non-inferiority.

The rate of blood clots forming in the stent was minuscule at 0.4 percent for Synergy and 0.6 percent for Promus, with no definite stent thrombosis in the Synergy group after 24 hours.

Based on the results, it would be hard for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to deny approval, study lead investigator Dr. Dean Kereiakes said. “This adequately supports approval.”

Synergy is already used in Europe, where medical devices typically get approved much sooner.

Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen had said achieving non-inferiority “should be enough to drive significant adoption of the product.”

Over 20 percent of patients in the trial needed multiple stent placement and many were considered difficult to treat. Many patients had had heart attacks or a dangerous type of chest pain called unstable angina.

“This was the most complex group of patients to be included in a pivotal trial for regulatory approval for any stent device to date,” said Kereiakes, who has led many such studies.

Kereiakes, from The Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Center in Cincinnati, said Synergy was very user friendly, describing it as very flexible and easy to place compared with older stents. It was designed to facilitate and expedite healing, he added.

As an operator, he said, “I‘m trying to make the tough cases easy and all cases easier.” (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)