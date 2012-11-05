FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St Jude says its device lowers blood pressure in study
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

St Jude says its device lowers blood pressure in study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - St Jude Medical Inc said on Monday its procedure that deadens nerves near the kidneys helped lower blood pressure in a study of patients whose hypertension could not be controlled with drugs.

Patients in the study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Los Angeles, who were treated with the Enlightn renal denervation system saw an average reduction of 28 points in systolic blood pressure, which is the first number expressed in a reading, after 30 days.

