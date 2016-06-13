FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edwards hits back at Boston Scientific in heart valve patent case
June 13, 2016

Edwards hits back at Boston Scientific in heart valve patent case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp has filed claims that rival Boston Scientific Corp's new heart valve replacement system, which is not yet for sale in the U.S., infringes several of Edwards' patents.

Edwards made the accusations Thursday in counterclaims to a patent lawsuit filed by Boston Scientific against it in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in April, which also asserted patents on heart valve technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Poi4LA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
