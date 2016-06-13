Edwards hits back at Boston Scientific in heart valve patent case

Medical device maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp has filed claims that rival Boston Scientific Corp's new heart valve replacement system, which is not yet for sale in the U.S., infringes several of Edwards' patents.

Edwards made the accusations Thursday in counterclaims to a patent lawsuit filed by Boston Scientific against it in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware in April, which also asserted patents on heart valve technology.

