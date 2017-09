(Reuters) - A private air ambulance company has filed a lawsuit aiming to block a North Dakota law that it claims illegally regulates the price of its services.

Grand Forks-based Valley Med Flight Inc sued the state’s Department of Health in North Dakota federal district court on Thursday, alleging that the law, enacted in April, is preempted by federal law governing air carriers.

