a year ago
Former contractor sues NYC health system claiming retaliation
June 14, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Former contractor sues NYC health system claiming retaliation

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A contractor hired to help New York City's healthcare agency install a new electronic records system has accused the agency of wrongfully terminating its contract and defaming it.

In a lawsuit filed Sunday in Manhattan federal court, Loretta Gallagher and her company, Gallagher Associates LLC, said that officials of the city's Health and Hospitals Corporation (HHC) systematically retaliated against "enemies," culminating in a "scurrilous" report from HHC's office of inspector general accusing her company of billing improprieties.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/25ZPbyR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
