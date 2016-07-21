FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Report highlights gaps in regulation of health data from wearable mobile devices
July 21, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Report highlights gaps in regulation of health data from wearable mobile devices

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees health information technology, has issued a report recommending that Congress and federal regulators address "large gaps" in the regulation of personal health data collected by wearable fitness trackers and websites.

The report, released Tuesday by HHS's Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), focuses on personal health data collected through wearable mobile devices - such as the popular fitness trackers sold by Fitbit Inc and Jawbone - and through social media sites that allow patients to share information about their conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29VE8AJ

