Report highlights gaps in regulation of health data from wearable mobile devices

A division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees health information technology, has issued a report recommending that Congress and federal regulators address "large gaps" in the regulation of personal health data collected by wearable fitness trackers and websites.

The report, released Tuesday by HHS's Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), focuses on personal health data collected through wearable mobile devices - such as the popular fitness trackers sold by Fitbit Inc and Jawbone - and through social media sites that allow patients to share information about their conditions.

