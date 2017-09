(Reuters) - Vicki Sheldon wants her healthcare provider to pay the government back $75 million.

In an appeal of a whistleblower lawsuit currently taking briefs at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court in Cincinnati, she has claimed that Ohio-based Kettering Health Network received federal grants by swearing it was protecting patient privacy when it was in fact not doing so.

