N.Y. home health workers do not always meet standards - report

(Reuters) - Home health workers in New York do not always meet federal and state requirements for health screenings and training, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Human Services’ Office of Inspector General.

The report, released on Tuesday, looked at a sample of 150 Medicaid claims for home health services in New York from 2007 to 2009, and found that home care workers involved in 15 of the claims did not meet federal and state requirements.

