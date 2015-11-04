FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects home healthcare group's challenge to Medicare rules
November 4, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects home healthcare group's challenge to Medicare rules

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

An organization that represents about 6,000 home healthcare providers has lost a challenge to a now-defunct regulation requiring its members to get a detailed doctor’s note before they can collect Medicare reimbursement.

The lawsuit, filed last year by the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), is over how to interpret a provision of the U.S. Affordable Care Act requiring doctors to “document” that they had “face-to-face” meetings with patients receiving Medicare-covered home healthcare no more than 90 days before ordering such care.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PlTbCY

