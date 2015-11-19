FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois home health company must face whistleblower case - judge
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 19, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Illinois home health company must face whistleblower case - judge

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A whistleblower lawsuit accusing Illinois home healthcare company Home Bound Healthcare Inc of Medicare fraud can move forward, a federal judge has ruled.

Ruling Tuesday on a motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois allowed federal whistleblower claims to proceed, though he threw out similar state law claims, as well as those alleging violations of federal anti-kickback law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LnVeQW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.