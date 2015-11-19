Illinois home health company must face whistleblower case - judge

A whistleblower lawsuit accusing Illinois home healthcare company Home Bound Healthcare Inc of Medicare fraud can move forward, a federal judge has ruled.

Ruling Tuesday on a motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin of the Northern District of Illinois allowed federal whistleblower claims to proceed, though he threw out similar state law claims, as well as those alleging violations of federal anti-kickback law.

