D.C. liable for disabled man's death in contractor facility - D.C. Circuit
August 18, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

D.C. liable for disabled man's death in contractor facility - D.C. Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has affirmed that the District of Columbia is liable to the cousin of a mentally disabled man who died in a group home that contracted with the city, but has ordered a lower court to reconsider the size of a $2.9 million damages award.

Circuit Judge David Sentelle of the District of Columbia ruled for a unanimous panel on Tuesday that the trial judge, Royce Lamberth of Washington, D.C., had wrongly excluded evidence.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PyelMy

