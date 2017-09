(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission has recommended that the Food and Drug Administration consider regulating homeopathic medicines more like other drugs, requiring scientific evidence for the claims on their labels.

The recommendation, submitted Friday, comes in response to a request for public comment by the FDA, which held a hearing on the regulation of homeopathic drugs in April.

