June 20 - A jury in federal court in Los Angeles rejected a class action lawsuit accusing French homeopathic product maker Boiron SA of falsely advertising that its product Oscillo relieves flu-like symptoms.

The jury returned a verdict on Thursday finding that Boiron did represent to consumers that Oscillo relieves flu-like symptoms, but that the representation was not false.

