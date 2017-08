The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that it plans to hold homeopathic drugs to the same standards for efficacy and safety claims as other over-the-counter drugs.

The agency does not regulate drugs specifically, like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but has authority under the FTC Act to regulate deceptive acts or practices in commerce, such as false advertising.

