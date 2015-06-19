Florida hospice care company to pay $10.1 mln in fraud case

(Reuters) - A Florida-based nonprofit hospice care provider has agreed to pay $10.1 million to settle allegations that it overbilled U.S. healthcare programs for routine services.

Under the settlement, announced on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, Covenant Hospice Inc will pay nearly $9.6 million to the government and more than $550,000 to the Medicaid programs of Florida and Alabama, where the company operates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Fq1ODs