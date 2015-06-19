FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida hospice care company to pay $10.1 mln in fraud case
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 19, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Florida hospice care company to pay $10.1 mln in fraud case

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida-based nonprofit hospice care provider has agreed to pay $10.1 million to settle allegations that it overbilled U.S. healthcare programs for routine services.

Under the settlement, announced on Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, Covenant Hospice Inc will pay nearly $9.6 million to the government and more than $550,000 to the Medicaid programs of Florida and Alabama, where the company operates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Fq1ODs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.