New Jersey hospice company must face whistleblower case - judge

A federal judge has allowed a whistleblower lawsuit to proceed against a New Jersey hospice care provider accused of billing government healthcare programs for fraudulent services.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey on Monday denied Care Alternatives Inc’s motion to dismiss the complaint, which claims that the company routinely admitted patients who did not qualify for hospice care into its program.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ldno7N